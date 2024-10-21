CFL Plays of the Week - Week 20, 2024
October 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Matthew Shiltz made a spectacular run to secure a touchdown for the Stampeders! but where did it rank among the Plays of the Week? Watch and find out!
