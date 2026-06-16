CFL Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 2, 2026

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


It was a massive week for Canadian talent, with game-changing plays happening all across the league! But where did those moments land in this week's Timbermart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2026


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