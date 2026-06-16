CFL Plays of the Week - Week 2, 2026

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







It was a massive week for Canadian talent, with game-changing plays happening all across the league! But where did those moments land in this week's Timbermart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!







Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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