CFL Plays of the Week - Week 2, 2026
Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
It was a massive week for Canadian talent, with game-changing plays happening all across the league! But where did those moments land in this week's Timbermart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2026
- RedBlacks Sign RB, OL - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Argonauts Make Transactions - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Partner with Bomboloni Boss - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Reveal New White Uniform Celebrating Ottawa's Football Legacy - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.