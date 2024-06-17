CFL Plays of the Week - Week 2, 2024
June 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Reggie Begelton displayed his ridiculous athleticism with an incredible catch deep in the end zone to give the Stampeders a touchdown in week 2 of CFL action, but was his spectacular display enough to secure the top spot for Plays of the Week?
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
