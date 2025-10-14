CFL Plays of the Week - Week 19, 2025
Published on October 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 19 brought Thanksgiving excitement in Montreal as Marc-Antoine Dequoy burst through for a massive punt block touchdown against Ottawa. See where it stacks up in this week's Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Timber Mart.
