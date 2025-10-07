CFL Plays of the Week - Week 18, 2025
Published on October 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 18 brought no shortage of highlight moments, including Brooks Jr.'s game-changing play that turned heads across the league. But where will it stack up? Dive into the Timber Mart Plays of the Week to see which moments rise above the rest.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 6, 2025
- Lions Mourn Loss of Legendary Coach Frank Smith - B.C. Lions
- Elks Add Receiver, Defensive Back - Edmonton Elks
- 2025 Grey Cup Festival Unveils Province-Wide Initiatives Showcasing Manitoba's Communities, Youth, and Culture - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Roughriders add DB Nafees Lyon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Add Five to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.