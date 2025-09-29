CFL Plays of the Week - Week 17, 2025

Published on September 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Week 17 delivered no shortage of fireworks, and Vaval's electric kickoff return in Winnipeg was the spark. With blistering speed and game-changing momentum, dive into the Timber Mart Plays of the Week to see the highlights that lit up the field.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.