CFL Plays of the Week - Week 16, 2025
Published on September 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Week 16 was packed with blistering speed and big-time plays but only the most jaw-dropping moments made the cut. Check out the Timber Mart Plays of the Week and see which highlights stole the spotlight
