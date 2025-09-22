CFL Plays of the Week - Week 16, 2025

Published on September 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Week 16 was packed with blistering speed and big-time plays but only the most jaw-dropping moments made the cut. Check out the Timber Mart Plays of the Week and see which highlights stole the spotlight







