CFL Plays of the Week - Week 15, 2024
September 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Steven Dunbar Jr. takes it 54 yards all the way into the end zone but where did it rank among the Plays of the Week? Watch and find out!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 16, 2024
- Blue Bombers Sign Quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Brown receives maximum fine; Eley and Lewis also fined - CFL
- BCLC Partners with CFL as Official Sports Betting Partner in British Columbia - CFL
- BC Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 - B.C. Lions
- Riders Sign Americans Ryquell Armstead and Braxton Hill - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.