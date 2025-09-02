CFL Plays of the Week - Week 13, 2025

Published on September 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The OK Tire Labour Day Weekend delivered non-stop excitement with incredible, drama-filled plays. Watch now to see which plays made the Top 5!







