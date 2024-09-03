CFL Plays of the Week - Week 13, 2024

September 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Peyton Logan displayed his elusiveness in the game against the Elks this weekend. But where did his big play rank among the Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!

