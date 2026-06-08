CFL Plays of the Week - Week 1, 2026
Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Tyson Philpot put on a show with his speed and a massive touchdown in an incredible game! But where did his touchdowns land in this week's Timbermart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Lions Add American Defensive Lineman Matt Spatny - B.C. Lions
- Hunter Steward Retires as a BC Lion with One-Day Contract - B.C. Lions
- Alouettes Sign Quebecer Anthony Vandal - Montreal Alouettes
- Arrow Up: 2026 BC Lions Training Camp Documentary Captures the Start of Another Exciting Journey - B.C. Lions
- Made in the Hammer Returns for Second Season, Taking Fans Deeper Inside the Hamilton Tiger-Cats - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Two Join Blue Bombers Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
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