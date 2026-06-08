CFL Plays of the Week - Week 1, 2026

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Tyson Philpot put on a show with his speed and a massive touchdown in an incredible game! But where did his touchdowns land in this week's Timbermart Plays of the Week? Watch to find out!







Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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