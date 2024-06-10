Sports stats



Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 1, 2024

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Tyson Philpot scored two spectacular touchdowns in a Grey Cup rematch victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in week 1, but were they spectacular enough to secure a top spot in this week's top plays?
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central