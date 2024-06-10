CFL Plays of the Week - Week 1, 2024
June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Tyson Philpot scored two spectacular touchdowns in a Grey Cup rematch victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in week 1, but were they spectacular enough to secure a top spot in this week's top plays?
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2024
- Tiger-Cats Add Big Ten's All-Time Passing Yards Leader Tagovailoa - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Announce 2024 Captains - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Elks Ink Canadian DB Josh Hagerty - Edmonton Elks
- RedBlacks Sign DB Baltimore - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.