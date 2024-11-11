CFL Plays of the Week - Division Finals 2024
November 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Kenny Lawler was spectacular in the Western Final! Where did his standout plays rank in this week's top plays? Watch to find out
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 11, 2024
- Stampeders Sign P.J. Walker - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Ink QB Bryan Scott - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.