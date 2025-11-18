CFL Plays of the Week - 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The biggest game of the year brought out the very best. From clutch heroics to jaw-dropping skill, these moments rose above the rest. Check out the Top 5 in this week's Timber Mart Plays of the Week from the 112th Grey Cup!







