CFL Plays of the Week - 111th Grey Cup

November 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Defence takes centre stage in the 111th Grey Cup! Which plays made the top 5? Watch now to find out!"

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.