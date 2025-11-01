CFL Eastern Semi-Final Is Going to be HYPE!: Grey Cup Playoffs

Playoffs have arrived. Montreal defends home turf once again, while Winnipeg crosses East for the first time ever. Collaros brings experience. Alexander brings emotion. History and hunger collide in the Eastern Semi-Final.







