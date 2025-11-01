CFL Eastern Semi-Final Is Going to be HYPE!: Grey Cup Playoffs
Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Playoffs have arrived. Montreal defends home turf once again, while Winnipeg crosses East for the first time ever. Collaros brings experience. Alexander brings emotion. History and hunger collide in the Eastern Semi-Final.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Alouettes Release Defensive Lineman Shawn Oakman - Montreal Alouettes
- Shawn Oakman Suspended Indefinitely - CFL
- Alouettes in Playoff Mode - Montreal Alouettes
- Cormier and Whyte Fined for Actions in Week 21 - CFL
- Tiger-Cats Commission an Additional Fifth Episode of Made in the Hammer with Eastern Final Blackout Game Coming Up - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.