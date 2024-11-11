CFL Eastern Final: Toronto vs Montreal: Cinematic Game Recap
November 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
In a packed Percival-Molson Stadium, the Toronto Argonauts overcame adversity and battled to book their ticket to the 111th Grey Cup.
