CFL Eastern Final: Toronto vs Montreal: Cinematic Game Recap

November 11, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







In a packed Percival-Molson Stadium, the Toronto Argonauts overcame adversity and battled to book their ticket to the 111th Grey Cup.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.