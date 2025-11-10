CFL Eastern Final: MTL at HAM: Cinematic Recap
Published on November 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
The Eastern Final came down to the very last kick and the Montreal Alouettes delivered. In a thriller against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a dramatic game-winning field goal as time expired. Go inside the action with this Eastern Final cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
