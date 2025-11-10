CFL Eastern Final: MTL at HAM: Cinematic Recap

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Eastern Final came down to the very last kick and the Montreal Alouettes delivered. In a thriller against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a dramatic game-winning field goal as time expired. Go inside the action with this Eastern Final cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.







