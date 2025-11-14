CFL Awards: Trey Vaval Named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The first-year player has been named the game's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player after collecting a league-high four returns for touchdowns, while accumulating 11 total big plays.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025
- A Double Dose of Outstanding: Rourke Claims Top Player & Top Canadian at CFL Awards - B.C. Lions
- Double Duty: Rourke Claims George Reed MOP and MOC - CFL
- Hometown Hero: Logan Ferland Honoured with Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Logan Ferland Wins Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award - CFL
- Jermarcus Hardrick Named CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- CFLPA Announces Andrew Peirson as 2025 Tom Pate Award Winner - B.C. Lions
- Mathieu Betts Takes Home Second Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award - B.C. Lions
- Grey Cup All-Access Digital Series Coming to YouTube - CFL
- From Grassroots to Gold: CFL Teams up with PHE Canada, Provincial Sport Organizations and Football Canada to Grow the Game - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.