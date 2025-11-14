CFL Awards: Trey Vaval Named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The first-year player has been named the game's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player after collecting a league-high four returns for touchdowns, while accumulating 11 total big plays.







