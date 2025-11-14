CFL Awards: Trey Vaval Also Granted Most Outstanding Rookie

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Vaval double dipped on the evening, also being named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie. Across 17 games, his 2,266 return yards, an average of 133.3 per contest, ranked him third in total combined yardage.







