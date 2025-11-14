CFL Awards: Nathan Rourke Named Most Outstanding Canadian

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named 2025's Most Outstanding Canadian. It is Rourke's second time winning MOC after capturing the honour in 2022.







