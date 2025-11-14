CFL Awards: Nathan Rourke Also Awarded George Reed Most Outstanding Player

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Rourke was also named the George Reed Most Outstanding Player. It is the second consecutive season that a Canadian has won the game's most prestigious award after Brady Oliveira did the same in 2024.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.