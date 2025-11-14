CFL Awards: Mathieu Betts Wins the Most Outstanding Defensive Player
Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Mathieu Betts takes home the 2025 Most Outstanding Defensive Player after a terrific defensive season with 15 sacks.
