CFL Awards: Mathieu Betts Wins the Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Mathieu Betts takes home the 2025 Most Outstanding Defensive Player after a terrific defensive season with 15 sacks.







