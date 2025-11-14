CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL Awards: Logan Ferland Honoured with Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ferland rose through the ranks of the Canadian Junior Football League to become a full-time starter in the CFL. On the field, he has been defined by his dedication and tremendous work ethic.

