CFL Awards: Jermarcus Hardrick Takes Home Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







A cornerstone of the Roughriders' offensive line and an unquestioned leader in the locker room, Hardrick started 17 regular season games and one playoff contest, missing only one after the Roughriders clinched first place in the West Division.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.