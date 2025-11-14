CFL Awards: Jermarcus Hardrick Takes Home Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
A cornerstone of the Roughriders' offensive line and an unquestioned leader in the locker room, Hardrick started 17 regular season games and one playoff contest, missing only one after the Roughriders clinched first place in the West Division.
