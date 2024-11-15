CFL Awards: Jason Maas Accepts Coach of the Year Award
November 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Doubling Up: Oliveira Named George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian - CFL
- Jason Maas Named Coach of the Year - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.