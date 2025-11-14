CFL Awards: Andrew Peirson Honoured with the 2025 Tom Pate Memorial Award

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Peirson is recognized as a great contributor to community programs from coaching youth football to our various school programs throughout the offseason.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.