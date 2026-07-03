CFL 2026 Recap: Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders - Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
The Calgary Stampeders host the Toronto Argonauts in the Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
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