CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire FC: Martínez Beauty!: Full Match Highlights: September 21, 2024
September 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #cfmontreal #chicagofire
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 21, 2024
- Nashville Soccer Club Caps Seven-Point Week with 2-2 Draw Against Second Place FC Cincinnati - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Earns 2-0 Win Over Chicago Fire FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 2-0 to CF Montréal - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Claw Out 2-2 Draw with Nashville SC in Music City Matchup - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Suffer Crushing Loss to Charlotte FC - New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC Score Four in Emphatic Win - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Draws Inter Miami CF - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Draws on the Road against New York City FC - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 21 - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.