CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Inter Miami CF this Wednesday
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida - CF Montréal will play its last midweek game in the month of May in Florida against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium this Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
In its previous game, the Bleu-blanc-noir drew LAFC 2-2 at Stade Saputo last Saturday. Forward Giacomo Vrioni scored a goal on home soil in a third consecutive game and his teammate Prince Owusu converted a penalty.
In its first year under head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami CF sits 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 6-3-5 record. The Montrealers hold a 6-3-1 record against Miami (17 goals for, 13 goals against) and a 3-2-0 record when playing in Fort Lauderdale (9 goals scored, 7 goals against).
Miami is currently on a four-game winless streak. Last Saturday, the Floridians played out a 3-3 draw to the Philadelphia Union in Pennsylvania. Miami was outscored 17-11 but midfielders Tadeo Allande and Telasco Segovia as well as forward Lionel Messi scored.
In 2024, defender Fernando Álvarez scored his first MLS goal and Montreal defeated Miami 3-2 in Florida on March 10. The Bleu-blanc-noir then fell 3-2 at Stade Saputo on May 11 in the second game between both clubs.
In his next game, Jonathan Sirois will become the second goalkeeper in Club history to play 80 MLS games. He will also tie Paolo Ceccerelli and Matt Jordan for 3rd most regular-season games played in the Club's history since 1993.
The Bleu-blanc-noir will return to Stade Saputo next Saturday to close out a streak of eight games in the month of May against the New England Revolution at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
