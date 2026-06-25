Cesar Bahena Jr.: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 16
Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026
- Sharks Extend Unbeaten Run to Four with Scoreless Draw against AV Alta FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Laser Tag to Soccer Clinics: Fort Wayne Football Club Has Gratifying Week Engaging Community - Fort Wayne FC
- Get Ready to Experience Port St. Lucie SC at FreedomFest - Port St. Lucie SC
- Portland Explodes in 5-1 Victory over Richmond - Portland Hearts of Pine
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