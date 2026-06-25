Cesar Bahena Jr.: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 16

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026

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