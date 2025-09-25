Certified Heater | USL League One Week 29 Goal of the Week Winner: Matthew Acosta - Chattanooga RW
Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 25, 2025
- Tormenta FC Announces Details for Oktoberfest on October 3 - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Knoxville Returns Home to Face off against Charlotte - One Knoxville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Clinch 2025 Playoff
- Red Wolves Hold Strong in Portland, Earn Road Point
- Red Wolves Secure Three Points over Charlotte Independence in Dramatic Fashion
- Red Wolves Keep Rolling, Strengthen Grip on First Place
- Another Clean Sheet, Another Point: Red Wolves Remain League One Leaders