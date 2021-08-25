Cerda Leads Dragons to Extra Inning Win, 4-3

August 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Allan Cerda collected three hits including a tie-breaking RBI double in the top of the 10th inning, and reliever Pedro Garcia pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-3 on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The game went to extra innings with the score tied 3-3 after Fort Wayne scored two runs against Garcia in the bottom of the eighth to tie the contest. In the top of the 10th, the Dragons began the inning with free runner Ivan Johnson at second base. With one out, Cerda launched a high, deep drive to center field that bounced over the fence for a ground rule double, driving in Johnson to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Fort Wayne began the inning with a free runner at second, but Garcia retired the first two batters on fly outs that did not advance the runner. After a wild pitch moved the free runner to third, Garcia struck out Tirso Ornelas, who had delivered a two-run double off Garcia in the eighth, to end the game.

The Dragons jumped out to an early lead when they scored one run in the second inning. With one out, Cerda singled to left field and Mat Nelson walked. One batter later, Alex McGarry grounded a single through the middle to drive in Cerda from second and give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Cerda and Nelson delivered back-to-back doubles to produce a run and make it 2-0. Fort Wayne responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 2-1.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Jacob Hurtubise walked, stole second, went to third on Matt McLain's single to left, and scored on a hit by Johnson to make it 3-1. Fort Wayne tied the game on Ornelas' two-run double off Garcia in the eighth.

The Dragons saw two pitchers leave the game with apparent injuries. Starting pitcher Lyon Richardson left the game after retiring all three batters in the first inning. Vin Timpanelli entered the game as an injury replacement to start the second. After two scoreless innings from Timpanelli, Braxton Roxby began the fourth inning but left the game in the middle of an at-bat with two outs after a visit to the mound by the Dayton trainer.

Dragons reliever Andy Fisher replaced Roxby with the bases loaded in the fourth and recorded a strikeout to end the threat. Fisher then tossed scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth before Matt Gill worked a perfect seventh. Garcia (7-4) gave up two runs in the eighth, but retired the last nine batters he faced to earn the win.

The Dragons collected nine hits. Cerda was 3 for 4 with two doubles. McGarry had his second two-hit game of the series.

The Race: The Dragons remained two games out of first place in the East Division standings, trailing first place Great Lakes. Cedar Rapids leads the Dragons by three games in the race for the final playoff slot.

Up Next: The Dragons (51-47) play at Fort Wayne (47-51) again on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. JC Keys (3-2, 5.01) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne's Connor Lehmann (3-2, 5.24).

Notes: The six Dragons pitchers on Wednesday combined to allow just two walks in 10 innings after giving up 10 walks in back-to-back games Sunday and Tuesday...The game featured 31 strikeouts between the two clubs.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

For Dragons 2021 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.