Centerfield Cinema Tickets on Sale Now, First Three Titles Announced

Missoula, MT. - Last week, Missoula PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater and Trail 103.3 announced the continuation of Centerfield Cinema, a partnership that brought joy to last year's movie goers all summer long. Today, they have unveiled the first three films in one of Missoula's new favorite traditions, and tickets are available to purchase now at: http://bit.ly/CFCinema.

Leading off, caped crusaders and billionaire vigilantes will be treated to a showing of the 1989 Tim Burton superhero classic, Batman on Thursday, April 22nd. Following the Dark Knight's debut at Ogren Park Allegiance field, movie goers can scream out "EVERYTHING IS AWESOME," as the 2014 animated adventure comedy The Lego Movie will grace the big screen on Thursday, April 29th. Now that the world has been saved, it's "Party Time" - featuring a pair of comedic geniuses (Mike Meyers & Dana Carvey), rock on with the 1992 comedy classic Wayne's World on Thursday, May 6th. Stadium gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. showings.

The summer of 2020 saw sixteen of the twenty titles for Centerfield Cinema bring sell-out crowds at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Centerfield Cinema tickets are available now at: http://bit.ly/CFCinema

For more information visit: https://atmilb.com/3j07G2i or call the PaddleHeads Post at 406-543-3300. Don't touch that remote. Fans of Centerfield Cinema should stay tuned to www.gopaddleheads.com and the PaddleHeads' social media channels, as the ENTIRE summer line up is coming soon!

With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate tabbed for May 22, single game tickets on sale now, and a full schedule of non-baseball events to be announced at a later date, 2021 is shaping up to be the most entertaining summer at Ogren Park Allegiance Field that Missoula has ever seen.

