Centerfield Cinema Rolls on with Jaws, Mad Max

The PaddleHeads and Roxy Theater, in partnership with ATG Cognizant, and the Trail 103.3 have announced the next two films in the summer-long Centerfield Cinema series. Following this coming Thursday's, nearly sold out showing of The Goonies - movie goers will be treated to the 1975 American thriller, Jaws on Thursday, July 2nd and the 2015 post-apocalyptic, Mad Max Fury Road on Thursday, July 9th. Tickets are available now for these titles, and the June 25th showing of Mean Girls at: https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showings.

One day away from the second installment of Centerfield Cinema, on-field 10'x10' 4-person pods, and 20'x10' 8-person pods, for June 18th showing of The Goonies are sold out! Premium GA seating, VIP Fire Pits, and stadium GA are still available. For future movie titles, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast, and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Tickets for all announced titles can be purchased through, www.gopaddleheads.com, directly at https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md or the night of each showing at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.

With the PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater, and ATG Cognizant's remaining Centerfield Cinema schedule to be released, stay tuned for announcements of future titles and a full list of summer-long stadium events - in what is set to be a fun filled summer at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway.

