Centerfield Cinema Plays on through October, New Titles Announced

September 24, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





The PaddleHeads and Roxy Theater, in partnership with ATG Cognizant, and the Trail 103.3 have announced the next five films in one of Missoula's new favorite traditions, Centerfield Cinema. Following this Thursday's, nearly sold out showing of Clueless - October movie goers will be treated to the 1982 out-of-this-world Steven Spielberg classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Thursday, October 1st, the 1984 musical-drama, Footloose on Thursday, October 8th, the 1984 supernatural comedy-adventure, Ghostbusters on Thursday October 15th, the 1988 American fantasy-comedy, Beetlejuice on Thursday October 22nd, and closing out the month - in true Halloween fashion - with the 1996 Wes Craven slasher, Scream on Thursday October 29th. Tickets are available now for these titles at: https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md. Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. showings.

With fourteen of the last sixteen titles for Centerfield Cinema bringing sell-out crowds, at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Tickets for all announced titles can be purchased through, www.gopaddleheads.com, directly at https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md or the night of each showing at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com . The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings while entering the facility and walking the concourse, encouraged to diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

