Centerfield Cinema: Few Spots Remain - Future Titles Announced

June 10, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





Monday, the Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with The Roxy Theater and Missoula Broadcasting officially went on sale for the premiere of Centerfield Cinema, with a showing of Purple Rain. Only three 20'x10' 8-person pods remain, 10'x10' on-field 4-person pods and select GA stadium seating are still available, but wishful movie goers must act fast!

Tickets for the June 11th showing of Purple Rain can be purchased through, www.gopaddleheads.com, directly at https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md or the night of each showing at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field box office.

The next two films in the summer-long Centerfield Cinema series have officially been announced! Following this week's showing of Purple Rain - movie goers will be treated to the 80's adventure classic, The Goonies on Thursday, June 18th and the cult-classic comedy, Mean Girls on Thursday, June 25th. Tickets are available now at: https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md. For both films, stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. showing.

With the PaddleHeads & Roxy Theater ' s remaining Centerfield Cinema schedule to be released, stay tuned for announcements of future titles and a full list of summer-long stadium events - in what is set to be a fun filled summer at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

