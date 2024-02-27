Center Field Cinema Presented by Houston Methodist Returns to Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - Prior to the start of the 2024 Space Cowboys season, Constellation Field will host the first Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist of 2024 on Friday, March 15.

Gates will open at 6:30 pm and Pixar's 'Elemental' will begin playing at 7:00 pm on the Texas-sized video board at Constellation Field. Admission is free but does require a voucher that can be claimed here or at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Parking is also free, and concessions will be available throughout the night.

Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist is part of a continuation of events at Constellation Field prior to the start of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys season, including the Battle at the Ballpark presented by PEAK Events March 1-3 and Liberty High School taking on La Grange High School on March 5.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

