Celebration Planned At Annex Tuesday Night

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are putting on a celebration for their 2019 Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday night and you are invited!

The celebration events start at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday and admission is free to all who attend. Players and coaches will be honored at the event and will speak to the fans with an appearance from the FHL's Commissioner's Cup.

Concessions will feature light snacks and a three-dollar beer special for fans, plus there will be a post-event party in the Modern Automotive Nest after all is said and done. Souvenir stands will also be open Tuesday night.

The formal celebration is estimated to conclude around 7:15 or 7:30.

We hope to see you at the Annex to cap off a tremedous season!

