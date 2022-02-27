Celebrating Dr. Seuss

February 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







After a thrilling, late-game victory over Columbus last night, the Thunderbirds close out the weekend series against Columbus tonight at 4:05. As the team will be celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday, we encourage fans to bring a new book to donate to children who need them. A Bed and A Book will be stationed at the Chuck-A-Puck table to receive donations.

Carolina took three points in a thrilling Saturday night matchup against Columbus, 3-2. Declan Conway scored both the game's first goal and the game winner with 1:30 left in regulation. Brandon Rozzi logged another stellar performance, stopping 38 of 40 shots in his fourth victory of the season.

A new top line emerged for the Thunderbirds last night as well. "The Northland Line" is comprised of Gus Ford, Tim Perks and Declan Conway, who played together at Northland College. The trio combined for two goals and five assists in last night's victory.

Doors for tonight's game are scheduled to open at 3:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2022

Celebrating Dr. Seuss - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.