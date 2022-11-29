Celebrate the 2022 Holiday Season with IronBirds Gear and Jingle Jam

Start your holiday season right with two special events happening this week at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium; Cyber Week Savings and WXCY's Jingle Jam!

Get all your IronBirds gifts for the season during the Cyber Week Savings sale at the Hangar Online Team Store. FREE SHIPPING for all order $75 using code: CYBERSHIP or more OR 25% off holiday sale items using code: AIBCW25. Hurry while supplies last - sale ends Sunday, December 4!

Looking for some live entertainment? WXCY103.7Jingle Jam returns to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Friday, December 2 at 7pm. See special performances by rising stars Shane Profitt and Chayce Beckham on the WXCY stage on the Leidos Field Club Level. Raffles, food, drinks and more will fill out this signature holiday event. Seating is limited!

