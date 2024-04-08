Celebrate Mother's Day with Brunch at the Ballpark and the Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will host Mother's Day Brunch in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, May 12. There are two sessions for brunch this year with the team on the road that day. Make your plans to celebrate with mom.

The first serving will be at 10:30am and the second serving is scheduled for 1:00pm. You may bring out the whole family, but you must make a reservation in advance to attend this event. Pick a time and make your reservation. Tickets are $38 for adults and $19 for children between the ages of three and twelve. Children ages three and under are free. Ticket prices include taxes and gratuities, but there is an additional ticket service fee.

Fans are urged to make their reservations through this link at timberrattlers.com before Wednesday, May 8. There is also an option of purchasing over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or through the stadium box office.

The brunch will be served buffet style with several stations available:

Hot Main: Chef-carved, Herb-crusted Roast Pork Loin, Garlic Butter Seafood with mushroom pesto mixed grains, Vegetarian Fettuccini Verdure Rockefeller, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, and Roasted Green Beans and Carrots.

Hot Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jones Dairy Farm Sausage Links, Hash Browns

Cold Sides: Salad Buffet, Fruit, Veggie Crudité and dill dip, Charcuterie, Assorted Breakfast Pastries, Fresh Baked Rolls, and Build-Your-Own Parfait

Kids': Mac N' Cheese, French Toast Sticks, Boneless Wings, PB&J Sandwiches, and Applesauce

Dessert: Chef's Choice of cakes, mousse shooters, pies, and other sweets

Beverages: Milk, Coffee, Chocolate Milk, Water, and various Juices

Additionally, Mom will receive one complimentary "Momosa" from the bar by showing her ticket.

The Timber Rattlers start a road trip to South Bend on Tuesday. They will return home to face the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a six-game series that starts on Tuesday, April 16. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

