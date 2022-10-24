Celebrate Halloween Weekend at Blue Wahoos Stadium

October 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Blue Wahoos Stadium will host a pair of Halloween events during the upcoming weekend beginning with a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 28 followed by the return of the annual Wahooloween celebration at the ballpark on Saturday, October 29.

Guests ages 18+ can experience The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen at Blue Wahoos Stadium this Friday at 8:00 PM. Gates open at 7:00 PM and attendees are encouraged to come in costume prepared to sing and dance along with the cult classic film. Tickets are $20 and include a prop bag (while supplies last) to participate with the film. Guests may sit in the stands at the stadium or bring a blanket to enjoy the film from the field.

The festivities continue on Saturday at Wahooloween, a family-friendly, all-ages event. Gates open at 5:00 PM and guests can trick-or-treat around the ballpark until 6:00 PM with over 30 vendors handing out candy and treats. At 6:00 PM, guests can settle in for a showing of the Halloween hit Hocus Pocus on the videoboard. Tickets are $7 and include trick-or-treating and the film. During the movie, guests may sit in the stands at the stadium or bring a blanket to watch from the field. Halloween costumes are highly encouraged.

Outside food and beverage may not be brought into the stadium at either event. Chairs, wagons, strollers, and high heels may not be brought onto the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Tickets to both events are available at BlueWahoos.com, by phone at (850) 934-8444, and at the ballpark box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from October 24, 2022

Celebrate Halloween Weekend at Blue Wahoos Stadium - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.