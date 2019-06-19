Celebracion Cielo Azul Returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

June 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Thursday through Sunday when the Oklahoma City Dodgers take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City as part of Minor League Baseball's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" ("It's Fun to Be a Fan®") initiative.

The first Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! of the 2019 season opens a nine-game homestand for the Dodgers, who are participating in MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan" initiative for the second year. Cielo Azul plays Memphis MÃºsica starting at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The MiLB campaign aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans and create a culturally relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions. Participating teams develop and don culturally relative alternative team identities for select games throughout the season.

"Es Divertido Ser Un Fan" has more than doubled in size across MiLB for 2019, with 72 teams participating in the initiative's third season while competing for the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n™ or "Fun Cup™." The trophy is awarded to the participating MiLB club that most successfully builds and expands connections within its local Hispanic and Latino communities throughout the season.

Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City was one of five finalists for the inaugural Copa de la DiversiÃ³n last season. As a whole, MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n was named one of four finalists for 2018 "Sports Breakthrough of the Year" by the Sports Business Journal and Sports Business Daily, a division of Street and Smith's.

The name Cielo Azul - translated to "Blue Sky" - was derived from three key factors: Incorporating the color blue, which is a key component of the Dodgers organization; the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of the diversity of Hispanic/Latino culture that resides under those skies; and as a tribute to Dodgers legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked up at the sky during his windup.

In addition to players and coaches taking the field wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive decorations, a Spanish-speaking public address announcer and bilingual game programs.

Specialty food items will be available for purchase at ballpark concessions stands, including a Chorizo Burger at Burgertopia, a Cuban Sandwich at Franx, a Chorizo Sausage at Smokies, Carnitas Tacos at Salsa and Crème-Filled Churros at Sweet.

Mariachi Orgullo de AmÃ©rica, a mariachi band based in the Oklahoma City area, is scheduled to play music Friday night, while Midwest City's Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers Inc. are scheduled to perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Special Cielo Azul merchandise, including T-shirts and hats, is available in the OKC Dodgers Team Store located along the ballpark concourse behind third base, as well as online at shopokcdodgers.com.

The first Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! of the 2019 season kicks off with a 7:05 p.m. game Thursday against Memphis on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products, and bottled water.

On Friday, the first 1,000 fans to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will receive a Dodgers fanny pack, presented by Tyler Media. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game, and a fireworks show is scheduled to follow the game presented by Delta Dental.

Loop Rawlins will perform his "One Man Wild West Show" during Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game, including trick roping, whip cracking and gun spinning. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by Dental Depot.

A 6:05 p.m. game on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday wraps up the first Cielo Azul series with family friendly activities, such as pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

The series against Memphis wraps up with the Dodgers playing the Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Monday before the Dodgers remain home to open a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes with games at 7:05 p.m. both Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26.

Thursday night's 7:05 p.m. game on June 27 falls on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products, and bottled water. The homestand then wraps up with a 7:05 p.m. game on Friday, June 28, with fireworks scheduled to follow.

Â¡CelebraciÃ³n Cielo Azul! will return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for a three-game series July 19-21 against San Antonio.

OKC Dodgers and Cielo Azul game tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.