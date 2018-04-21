Cehlarik Lifts Providence to Game Two Win

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday night in game two of the Atlantic Division Semi-Finals 5-3, evening up the best-of-five series 1-1. The P-Bruins got two goals from Peter Cehlarik along with goals from Anton Blidh, Jordan Szwarz and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson while Jordan Binnington made his eighth career postseason appearance in net.

The Providence offense got off to a flying start and their efforts were rewarded just 2:07 into the game. Nicolas Aube-Kubel failed to clear the puck out of the left-wing corner and Zach Senyshyn jumped on the turnover chance. He centered out to Blidh at the left dot who fired a wrister in for his first goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0 Providence. At 5:08, Cehlarik doubled the lead with his first career postseason goal. Paul Postma led Kenny Agostino into the attacking zone, but his centering pass for Forsbacka Karlsson was deflected away. Cehlarik came flying in to take it at the blue line and headed towards Phantoms goalie Alex Lyon with space. From the right slot, he popped the water bottle with a wrister to send Providence to the locker room up 2-0.

Lehigh Valley flipped the script in the second period, scoring twice to tie the game. Mark Friedman started the scoring on the power play, going top right corner off a centering feed behind the net from Danick Martel at 9:46. Mike Vecchione earned the secondary assist on Friedman's first goal of the playoffs as the Phantoms made it 2-1. Just 1:11 later, Vecchione found the back of the net himself, taking a rebound and scoring his first goal of the playoffs. Chris Conner and Martel had the helpers and the teams were knotted 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Szwarz gave the P-Bruins the lead again 19 seconds into the final period despite being short handed. Austin Czarnik battled for the puck along the half-boards and eventually found Szwarz between the hashes. He beat Lyon for his first goal of the postseason and Providence took a 3-2 lead. As he did in the first, Cehlarik doubled the lead to give the team some breathing room. On the power play, he walked in towards Lyon and beat him over the shoulder for his second goal of the night. Trent Frederic and Paul Postma had assists on the play and Providence led 4-2. Greg Carey scored at 15:09 to try and get Lehigh Valley back into it, but an empty netter by Forsbacka Karlsson sealed a 5-3 P-Bruins win.

Binnington stopped 23 of 26 shots while Lyon stopped 31 of 35. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. Game three of this series will take place Friday, April 27 when the P-Bruins travel to the PPL Center at 7:05pm looking to take their first lead of the series.

