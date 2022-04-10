Cedrola, Bauers Homer as Bats Outmuscled by Saints
April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats battled back and forth with the St. Paul Saints through four innings, but St. Paul pounded out 11 extra-base hits before all was said and done to bury the Bats 15-6 Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
Lorenzo Cedrola and Jake Bauers each homered for Louisville. Cedrola hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the second to tie the game 4-4 and Bauers tagged reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez for two runs with a no-doubter over the right-field fence.
Bauers has now driven in at least one run in four straight games, which is just one game shy of the Bats' longest RBI streak from the entire 2021 season from TJ Friedl and Alfredo Rodriguez. Cedrola, meanwhile, has collected eight hits over the first six games of 2022.
Bats starter Ben Lively took the loss with five runs over 4.0 innings of work.
Gonzalez earned the win for the Saints with two runs in 4.2 innings of relief.
After posting a respectable -3 run differential through the first half of the six-game series against St. Paul, Louisville was outscored 33-8 over the final three contests.
The Bats will enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series on the road in Omaha. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET from Werner Park.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Chasers Lose Sunday, Drop Series to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Splits Series With Charlotte After 5-4 Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 5-4 in Sunday's Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Cedrola, Bauers Homer as Bats Outmuscled by Saints - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs drop series finale against Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Offense Continues Torrid Start, Thrash Bats 15-6 - St. Paul Saints
- Vinny Capra Helps Lead the Way in Bisons 2-1 Win over Iowa in Series Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo Takes Pitcher's Duel and Series - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (3-2) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (2-3) - Indianapolis Indians
- Broadcaster Jim Weber Calls 6,000th Straight Hens Game - Toledo Mud Hens
- Columbus Game Notes - Columbus Clippers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed Sunday, Makeup to be Played on June 8th as Part of Doubleheader - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Fall on Saturday to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- April 10 Game Notes: Iowa at Buffalo - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.