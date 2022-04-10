Cedrola, Bauers Homer as Bats Outmuscled by Saints

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats battled back and forth with the St. Paul Saints through four innings, but St. Paul pounded out 11 extra-base hits before all was said and done to bury the Bats 15-6 Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Lorenzo Cedrola and Jake Bauers each homered for Louisville. Cedrola hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the second to tie the game 4-4 and Bauers tagged reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez for two runs with a no-doubter over the right-field fence.

Bauers has now driven in at least one run in four straight games, which is just one game shy of the Bats' longest RBI streak from the entire 2021 season from TJ Friedl and Alfredo Rodriguez. Cedrola, meanwhile, has collected eight hits over the first six games of 2022.

Bats starter Ben Lively took the loss with five runs over 4.0 innings of work.

Gonzalez earned the win for the Saints with two runs in 4.2 innings of relief.

After posting a respectable -3 run differential through the first half of the six-game series against St. Paul, Louisville was outscored 33-8 over the final three contests.

The Bats will enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series on the road in Omaha. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET from Werner Park.

