Cedar Valley Welcomes NHL/NHLPA Program

Published on July 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Dozens of kids from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and surrounding communities will step onto the ice at Young Arena and play hockey for the first time this fall, thanks to a partnership between local and national organizations announced Monday.

The NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play program is coming to Waterloo. Learn to Play will provide brand new, head-to-toe equipment and 16 instructional sessions for girls and boys aged 5 to 10 who want to explore the sport. Communities throughout North America have benefitted from this collaboration between the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association, and USA Hockey. Now, the Waterloo Black Hawks, United States Hockey League, Waterloo Youth Hockey Association, and Young Arena have been chosen to bring Learn to Play to families in northeast Iowa.

The Learn to Play program provides a unique opportunity for families to join the hockey community and for participants to develop fundamental skills to help them succeed both on and off the ice. Created jointly by the National Hockey League Players' Association and the National Hockey League and supported by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF), Learn to Play's goal is to inspire youth and welcome more families into the hockey community.

"This program is about much more than teaching kids how to skate or play hockey; it's about giving every child in our community the opportunity to fall in love with the game," said Waterloo Black Hawks Head Coach Brett Olson. "We're incredibly proud to partner with the NHL, USA Hockey, the USHL, and the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association to make hockey more affordable and accessible for families throughout the Cedar Valley. By removing financial hurdles and creating a fun, welcoming environment for young athletes, we're helping grow the next generation of players, fans, and community leaders. We can't wait to welcome these kids to the rink and watch them discover everything that makes hockey such a special sport."

The Black Hawks have played in Waterloo since 1962. Youth hockey in the community has been part of the winter landscape for nearly as long. Early Hawks players like Tim Taylor - later the coach of the 1994 U.S. Olympic Team and longtime head coach at Yale University - were instrumental in teaching the game to kids in the 1960s. With those "kids" in their 60s and 70s today, they have spent a lifetime playing, watching, coaching, and sharing hockey with their own children and grandchildren.

"The Waterloo Youth Hockey Association is thrilled for the launch of the new Learn to Play program in partnership with the NHL, USA Hockey, and the Waterloo Black Hawks," said Waterloo Youth Hockey Association President Kelsey Carlson. "This collaboration is a major step forward for hockey in Waterloo - bringing national-level support, professional coaching, and a shared commitment to growing the game. It strengthens the long-term foundation of our youth program and builds a seamless bridge to our travel hockey pathway, ensuring every young skater has the opportunity to grow, advance, and thrive within the Waterloo hockey community."

Learn to Play was created by the NHLPA and NHL to reduce cost barriers and bring more families into the broader hockey community. Designed for first-time players between the ages of 5-10 years old, Learn to Play has welcomed over 100,000 participants to the sport since 2008. Already well-established in many NHL markets, Waterloo is currently one of just eight affiliates in mostly smaller communities across the United States.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Learn to Play to the Waterloo community as part of our ongoing partnership with USA Hockey," said Matt Herr, NHL Senior Director of Community Development and Industry Growth. "Expanding into non-NHL markets is a priority for us, and it became possible with the incredible support from the Waterloo Black Hawks, Waterloo Youth Hockey Association, and Young Arena. Making the first hockey experience convenient, accessible, and exciting for local families is how we build a lifelong love for the sport, and we can't wait to see Waterloo's newest players take the ice."

Waterloo's addition to Learn to Play comes at an auspicious time. On February 19th, the United States Women's National Team's 2-1 overtime victory against Canada secured the third American gold medal since women's hockey became an Olympic sport in 1998. Just three days later, the Men's National Team followed up with another golden moment - also in overtime against Canada - for their third top finish since hockey was introduced during the Winter Games. The Men's National Team included 22 players who previously skated in the USHL. Now, kids inspired by those American achievements can take the ice and dream of representing their country someday.

Registration for Learn to Play begins immediately. On-ice instruction opens September 13th and continues through November 25th. A second session of the initiative is scheduled to begin in January. The program is $300 per player and includes all equipment (helmet, pads, gloves, skates, stick, and jersey) plus instruction from Waterloo Black Hawks players and coaches. Participants will also receive ticket vouchers redeemable for seats at Black Hawks regular season home games. Early registration is encouraged to assure delivery of equipment before the program begins. To sign up, click here: www.wyha.org/program/learn-to-play-hockey-ltp/34969

The Black Hawks will celebrate the beginning of Learn to Play in Waterloo with an August 31st welcome event for program participants and their families at Young Arena. It will be an opportunity for youth players to meet members of the 2026/27 Black Hawks while also orienting themselves with facilities at the rink. An open skate will be held during the event.

For more information about Learn to Play, visit learntoplay.nhl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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