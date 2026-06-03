CEBL Weekly Preview: Quarter-Mark Power Rankings

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits guard Mychal Mulder

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits guard Mychal Mulder(Vancouver Bandits)

Over half of the league has now played six games, marking one quarter of the schedule officially in the books. Is it too early for power rankings? Sure. Are we going to do them anyway? You bet.

Vancouver Bandits (5-2, plus-56 point differential)

In a league often defined by change, the Bandits have become a consistent force under the tutelage of head coach Kyle Julius and a rotating cast of players. This year, it's Jaelen House making a bid for MVP, sitting fourth in league scoring with 25.9 points per game and first with 11.0 assists. Reigning Canadian of the Year Tyrese Samuel paces all homegrown players with 20.1 points per game (minimum three games).

Of course, Vancouver knows all about regular-season success. Sitting first in these power rankings won't make them feel any better when they know this season is championship or bust.

Brampton Honey Badgers (5-1, plus-27)

There are two ways to win in the CEBL: you're either Vancouver, with its year-over-year consistency, or you're Brampton and you're blowing it all up. Both, apparently, work - although the Bandits did just walk into the CAA Centre and hand the Honey Badgers their first loss of the season.

Still, Honey Badger newcomers are littered across leaderboards: Sean East II is fifth in scoring, second in steals and third in assists per game; Matthew Moncrieffe sits second in rebounding; and Cameron Tyson has made more three-pointers than anyone.

Scarborough Shooting Stars (5-1, plus-10)

No team has played more exciting games this season than the Shooting Stars, who won four straight come-from-behind thrillers before a shocking defeat against the Saskatoon Mamba ended their undefeated run on Sunday.

This revamped Shooting Stars squad has a little bit of everything: Myles Powell leads the league in scoring (28.2 points per game), Frank Mitchell is the rebounding leader (10.6 per game) and Aamir Simms is the leader in the clubhouse as Clutch Player of the Year with two Target Score winners in just four games.

Winnipeg Sea Bears (3-3, plus-32)

Teddy Allen is back doing Teddy Allen things, scoring 26.5 points and hoisting 19 shots per contest. It hasn't always led to Sea Bears success, though, with Winnipeg having crushed the River Lions but also losing to the Mamba, for example.

There is, however, an ace in the hole in the form of three-time MVP Xavier Moon, who will be making his CEBL return this season with Winnipeg. The ceiling of an Allen-Moon backcourt feels unlimited. We'll find out what reality holds at some point this summer.

Ottawa BlackJacks (4-3, plus-14)

The BlackJacks have sort of just chugged along this season, losing to the top-seeded Honey Badgers twice but taking care of business against teams like the Surge. Matthew Cleveland has provided a nice frontcourt partner for star guard Javonte Smart, and Alex Fudge is, well, fudging up opponents' offensive game plans.

Ottawa faces big tests over its next couple games, including a rematch of Tuesday night against the Bandits and one against the Sea Bears.

Niagara River Lions (2-3, minus-25)

Former River Lions head coach and current senior advisor Victor Raso recently said you can't win championships early in the season, but you certainly can lose them. Well, the River Lions haven't lost the championship in these early days despite inserting a new head coach in Kimbal Mackenzie and continuing to wait on the return of star guard Khalil Ahmad.

The two-time defending champions appear confident as ever despite sitting under .500.

Edmonton Stingers (3-3, minus-8)

Another team hovering around .500, the Stingers have enjoyed a solid season to date under head coach Jordan Baker despite immense off-season change. Dain Dainja was a revelation, but even while he's gone for NBA workouts, Edmonton brought in some apt replacements in veterans Scottie Lindsey and Isaih Moore.

Edmonton also dealt Vancouver its first loss this season, which should give it the confidence that it can compete with anyone.

Saskatoon Mamba (2-4, minus-54)

Had we done this list last week, the Mamba would have been an easy last-place choice after four straight losses to start the season, including three by double-digits. But the new-look Saskatoon squad might have found something this week with a pair of two-point loop wins over the Sea Bears and Shooting Stars.

A Saturday showdown against the Bandits should be as good a test as any for the newfound success.

Montreal Alliance (2-4, minus-10)

Heading in the opposite direction, the Alliance have lost three straight after winning two of three to start the season. Still, the top of the roster brings plenty of promise in the form of two former Raptors, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Quincy Guerrier.

Freeman-Liberty, in particular, has taken quite quickly to the CEBL in his first season, leading the team in both points and assists.

Calgary Surge (0-5, minus-42)

The only remaining team with a zero on either side of the ledger, the Surge are still eyeing their first win of the season, though it won't come easy this week with a pair of east-coast road games against the River Lions and Shooting Stars.

Still, the reigning West champs have been more competitive in two games since star Canadian Rugzy Miller-Moore joined the team, and his backcourt connection with Evan Gilyard appears to have picked up right where it left off. When we say it's likely too early for these power rankings, the Surge could prove to be Exhibit A.

Weekly schedule (Eight games)

Game #30 - Wednesday, June 3 - CGY at NRL - 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #31 - Wednesday, June 3 - EDM at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #32 - Thursday, June 4 - WPG at OTT - 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CDT - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #33 - Friday, June 5 - BHB at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #34 - Friday, June 5 - WPG at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CDT - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #35 - Saturday, June 6 - CGY at SSS - 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #36 - Saturday, June 6 - SSK at VAN - 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CST / 9 p.m. ET - Prospera Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #37 - Sunday, June 7 - EDM at MTL - 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, RDS, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 3, 2026

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