CEBL Weekly Preview: Inside the Battle for the Eastern Conference, and a Trip to Lethbridge

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Niagara River Lions guard Khalil Ahmad

(Niagara River Lions) Niagara River Lions guard Khalil Ahmad(Niagara River Lions)

For two straight seasons, the Eastern Conference has been dominated by one team.

Not only have the Niagara River Lions won two straight titles, they've also finished as the East's top regular-season squad three years in a row.

To begin this season, each of the Brampton Honey Badgers and Scarborough Shooting Stars decided to do something about it.

The Ontario squads, who won the 2022 and 2023 championships, respectively, beefed up their rosters and sprinted out of the gates as the first teams in the conference to reach the seven-win mark.

A changing of the guard seemed like it was in the works.

But the River Lions didn't waver. They knew their Lion King, Khalil Ahmad, would be joining them sooner than later. They knew it would take some time to acclimate to a new coach in former teammate and captain Kimbal Mackenzie.

On Monday, the River Lions cemented their return as a contender with a commanding 101-84 win over the Honey Badgers. The Shooting Stars, meanwhile, picked up a 108-105 victory against the Vancouver Bandits in one of the most entertaining games of the year to take a solo conference lead at 8-1.

The race is on - and the three heavyweights are set to duke it out, with Ottawa and Montreal aiming to play spoiler.

We'll start with the defending champs (5-5), who've won two straight to get back to .500 and pull within two games of Brampton (7-3).

While Ahmad is the straw that stirs the drink - as evidenced by his career-high-tying 37 points Monday - the likes of veterans Curtis Hollis and Nathan Cayo kept Niagara afloat in his absence, with the latter second on the team in scoring and the former sitting third in points and second in rebounding and assists among qualified players.

On the flip side, Brampton has hit its first snag of the season amid a pair of losses.

Against the River Lions, the Honey Badgers' season-long hot streak from beyond the arc came to a crashing halt as they made only 25 per cent, including just two-for-seven from sharpshooter Cameron Tyson.

Brampton's point differential of plus-nine could also be cause for concern, as could the absence of last year's MVP runner-up Sean East II.

It may just be a blip. East II could return, and the shooting might have been a one-off. But the Honey Badgers are facing their first bit of adversity, and how they respond will be telling.

For now, Scarborough has emerged as the team to beat in the East.

Buoyed by CEBL co-leading scorer Myles Powell (27.6 points per game, tied with Winnipeg's Teddy Allen), the Shooting Stars have won in all kinds of ways through nine games, two-thirds of which have been on the road.

Powell has emerged as an early contender for Clutch Player of the Year, leading the league with four Target Score Winners, and Frank Mitchell is a double-double machine off the bench.

Now, they'll return home for a pair of Eastern Conference battles against the BlackJacks on Friday followed by what is potentially the game of the week on Sunday against the River Lions. Giddy up.

Lethbridge showdown

For the first time ever, the CEBL is headed to Lethbridge, AB.

On Saturday, the Calgary Surge will play host in southern Alberta to the Montreal Alliance, and they may still be seeking their first win.

Entering this week 0-10, the season has not exactly gone to plan for the Surge, who also parted with head coach Perry Huang.

But it's not all bad news for Canadian CEBL legend Rugzy Miller-Moore and company. The Surge's offence has the makings of something solid despite sitting second-last in points per game.

Calgary is fourth in the league in assists per game and averages the second-fewest turnovers, pointing to good process.

Their overall efficiency rating, meanwhile, ranks seventh - one slot above their Lethbridge opponent.

But the Alliance are desperate for a win too amid that competitive Eastern landscape. Montreal (4-6) has dropped two of three as it fights for positioning, and it also recently lost leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty.

In his place, fellow ex-Raptor Quincy Guerrier will be expected to step up alongside the likes of point guard Davion Warren.

Making things more difficult, the Alliance were already also the only team averaging fewer points per game than the Surge. Their defence, however, has been stingy - and will look to interrupt Calgary's passing flow with its aggressive style that has led to the second-most steals per game.

Lethbridge should be in for a treat.

Weekly schedule (10 games)

Game #49 - Wednesday, June 17 - MTL at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #50 - Wednesday, June 17 - BHB at CGY - 9:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #51 - Thursday, June 18 - VAN at WPG - 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #52 - Friday, June 19 - SSK at NRL - 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CST - Meridian Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #53 - Friday, June 19 - OTT at SSS - 7:30 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #54 - Saturday, June 20 - EDM at WPG - 4 p.m. CDT/ 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #55 - Saturday, June 20 - MTL at CGY - 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET - VisitLethbridge.com Arena (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #56 - Saturday, June 20 - BHB at VAN - 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET - Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #57 - Sunday, June 21 - NRL at SSS - 4 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #58 - Sunday, June 21 - SSK at OTT - 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CST - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 17, 2026

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