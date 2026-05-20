CEBL Weekly Preview: How Two Early Rematches Could Set Tone for Rest of Season

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Edmonton Stinger eye the basket against the Vancouver Bandits

(Edmonton Stingers) Edmonton Stinger eye the basket against the Vancouver Bandits(Edmonton Stingers)

It's early days in this CEBL season as teams go through the learning process of discovering who they are and what they might become.

But squint closely enough, and the tiniest signs of which teams might emerge as contenders are beginning to show.

In fact, you don't even have to squint all that much to notice Brampton's 2-0 record and plus-24 point differential.

On the west coast, Vancouver's 124-point opening-game outburst also put opponents on notice.

Interestingly, both of those squads will get a unique test in the form of a rematch as we enter the second full week of action.

The Honey Badgers will meet the Ottawa BlackJacks in the nation's capital after Javonte Smart and company gave Brampton a scare on its home court.

Meanwhile, the Bandits will get another shot at the Edmonton Stingers - this time at home - after a 13-point loss on Saturday.

Let's dive a little deeper into those two marquee games...

Honey Badgers (2-0) vs. BlackJacks (2-1) - Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Sean East II has come as advertised in his first year with the Honey Badgers.

The MVP runner-up last season, East II has scored 47 points, tallied 24 assists and 14 rebounds while shooting 50 per cent from three-point range through two games - exactly why General Manager Jermaine Anderson brought him in.

But East II hasn't done it alone, getting help from Matthew Moncrieffe's 21 combined rebounds and Cameron Tyson's incredible outburst of eight three-pointers in the 91-86 win over Ottawa.

The BlackJacks, on the other side, might be pointing at that very shooting as a reason for optimism. Ottawa shot just 25 per cent from beyond the arc compared to Brampton's 48 per cent, with Tyson hitting half of his attempts alone. If the BlackJacks can close that gap at all, it could make all the difference.

Ottawa appears to have carried some momentum from the end of last season, when it found a winning mix led by Javonte Smart only to be undone by playoff absences.

Smart, in particular, has picked up where he left off, putting up 71 points and 28 assists through three games, including wins over Calgary Surge and defending-champion Niagara River Lions.

However, for Ottawa to avoid fighting uphill like it did last season, an early win over the Honey Badgers would be crucial in keeping the standings close and the head-to-head tiebreaker in play. Lose, and the separation becomes significant already.

For Brampton, which entered the season with big expectations, it's a chance to prove all the hype was warranted.

Stingers (1-1) vs. Bandits (1-1) - Friday, 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET, Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

On paper, Vancouver might just be the best team in the West.

Of course, the games aren't played on paper, and the Stingers have proven they might be a force too despite losing East II along with Keon Ambrose-Hylton to the Honey Badgers in the off-season.

Which means there's plenty at stake in this rematch in terms of both perception - Edmonton would surely gain lots of confidence from another victory here - and the reality of the standings.

After losing MVP Mitch Creek in the off-season, the Bandits might have stumbled onto an immediate replacement in Jaelen House, who leads the league with 60 points despite starting just one of two games.

House, a 25-year-old American, is second in shot attempts only behind noted gunner Teddy Allen, though he also has 14 assists. Elsewhere, cemented CEBL stars Tevian Jones and Tyrese Samuel have also enjoyed strong starts, with both shooting over 59 per cent from the floor.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has been led by the wonderfully named Dain Dainja, who erupted for a 25-point, 14-rebound effort in the win over the Bandits. Preventing Dainja from having that kind of night again will be among the keys for the Bandits in the home opener.

And whichever team emerges victorious in this game will present itself as the top challenger to the West-leading Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Weekly schedule (8 games)

Game #12 - Thursday, May 21 - SSK at SSS - 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CST - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #13 - Thursday, May 21 - BHB at OTT - 7:30 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #14 - Friday, May 22 - NRL at WPG - 8 p.m. CDT / 9 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #15 - Friday, May 22 - EDM at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET - Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #16 - Saturday, May 23 - MTL at OTT - 7 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #17 - Sunday, May 24 - NRL at EDM - 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #18 - Sunday, May 24 - CGY at VAN - 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET - Envision Financial Court at Langley Events (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #19 - Monday, May 25 - WPG at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CDT - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 20, 2026

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